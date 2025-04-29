Equipment issues leave some passengers stranded at Newark airport overnight

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some travelers had to spend the night at Newark Liberty International Airport after an equipment issue led to major disruptions on Monday.

The FAA said telecommunications were knocked out at an air traffic control center in Philadelphia, which manages traffic in and out of Newark.

It led to delays and cancelations well into the night and carried into travelers' plans on Tuesday.

An equipment outage at one of the nation's busiest airports, combined with a severe staffing shortage of air traffic controllers, canceled or delayed more than a third of flights.

Eyewitness News spoke with travelers who landed at 3 a.m. and were still waiting for their bags Tuesday afternoon.

Three flights from California made it a third of the way across the country before turning back around. Dozens of other flights were diverted to alternate airports.

Ross Parker's flight from Fort Lauderdale to Newark was diverted to Harrisburg overnight.

"Sat on the runway for two and a half hours," Parker said. "They pulled up to the gate. The pilot said there's a lot of confusion going on. Nobody knows what's going on. I suggest you go get your bags and try to make a plan. We went downstairs. There's nobody around. We waited an hour, bags didn't come."

He said eventually they got onto the plane and were ready to take off when the radars went black in Newark.

Aviation experts say it will take billions of dollars to upgrade the system, require congressional approval, and it will take time.

This isn't even the first time this has happened. And there's no guarantee it won't happen again.

"We have starved the FAA financially as a country from being able to invest in the hardware and software necessary," said Henry Harteveldt.

By the way, Parker, the traveler who got diverted to Harrisburg, was supposed to be in Johannesburg Tuesday morning for a safari trip that started the same day and cost $10,000 a person.

He won't get there now until Friday.

