Traveling out of Newark Airport? Nina Pineda has tips to save you time and money

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The disruptions continue at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Today so far 8 delays and 78 cancellations have been announced, according to Flight Aware.

So what should you do if you're holding a ticket for EWR?

United is encouraging passengers to consider going out of different airports.

Newark Airport delays are being blamed on a combination of federal budget cuts, FAA equipment problems, air traffic control staffing shortages, and ongoing runway construction.

Since Newark -- 14th busiest airport in the country -- is cutting dozens of flight daily: to get yourself rebooked, rescheduled and reimbursed requires you to be your own agent.

"If you do encounter a problem at the airport, be proactive. Look on google flights and see what alternatives you can come up with on your own and see if you can make those changes or if the airline themselves will put you on another airline," Eric Lipkind, The MIles Man, told Eyewitness News

"Use Twitter and direct message. The airlines, they seem to be really good at responding really quickly or either in the apps or online chat functions as well."

United Airlines -- the largest carrier at EWR -- is alerting customers through its app and website about "Newark flexibility"

You can reschedule your trip and they will waive change fees and fare differences but, your new flight must be a United flight departing between two days prior and two days after your original travel date.

Tickets must be in the same cabin and between the same cities as originally booked or one of the following:

LA Guardia Airport in New York, Ny and Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

But Passengers should know their rights.

Under the new Department of Transportation rules, you are entitled to automatic refunds for flights that are canceled or delayed more than three hours domestically and six hours internationally.

Other grounds for automatic refunds include airport changes like an increase in the number of connections.

As for perks, entitlements vary but most carriers will rebook you on the same airline at no additional cost and should provide a meal or cash voucher for delays over 3 hours, plus put you up in a hotel and pay for a ride if you are affected overnight.

These benefits don't come automatically so make sure to ask

"Never hurts to ask. So you need to be your own advocate and ask for compensation," Lipkind said.