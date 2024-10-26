Newark Airport's Terminal B to get $55M facelift

Newark Airport's Terminal B is set to get a facelift.

Funding approved for plan to replace Newark Airport's Terminal B Newark Airport's Terminal B is set to get a facelift.

Funding approved for plan to replace Newark Airport's Terminal B Newark Airport's Terminal B is set to get a facelift.

Funding approved for plan to replace Newark Airport's Terminal B Newark Airport's Terminal B is set to get a facelift.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Liberty International Airport is set to get another facelift on one of its aging terminals.

A sweeping new plan will allow for Terminal B to get a new look.

Commissioners at The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey have voted to authorize spending $55 million on the plan.

It includes a completely new terminal, new road network, and a new airport-wide heating and cooling plant.

Terminal B first opened in 1973 and has "struggled to meet evolving passenger and industry needs," a statement from The Port Authority read.

There is no timeline for the redevelopment to begin.