Newark Airport's Terminal B to get $55M facelift

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Liberty International Airport is set to get another facelift on one of its aging terminals.
A sweeping new plan will allow for Terminal B to get a new look.
Commissioners at The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey have voted to authorize spending $55 million on the plan.
It includes a completely new terminal, new road network, and a new airport-wide heating and cooling plant.
Terminal B first opened in 1973 and has "struggled to meet evolving passenger and industry needs," a statement from The Port Authority read.
There is no timeline for the redevelopment to begin.