Construction worker dies after accident inside elevator shaft in Newark

Saturday, May 10, 2025 5:57PM
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man died in accident at a construction site in New Jersey.

It happened in Newark just after 9 a.m. in the downtown section on Commerce Court.

According to police, dispatch received a call about an injured worker inside an on-site elevator shaft.

The man was pronounced dead just before 10 a.m.

Officials are working to uncover what led to the man's death.

