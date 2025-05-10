Construction worker dies after accident inside elevator shaft in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man died in accident at a construction site in New Jersey.
It happened in Newark just after 9 a.m. in the downtown section on Commerce Court.
According to police, dispatch received a call about an injured worker inside an on-site elevator shaft.
The man was pronounced dead just before 10 a.m.
Officials are working to uncover what led to the man's death.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.