Suspect wanted after family mourns loss of 9-year-old boy shot and killed in Newark

Marcus Solis spoke with the grandmother of the 9-year-old-boy shot and killed in Newark.

Marcus Solis spoke with the grandmother of the 9-year-old-boy shot and killed in Newark.

Marcus Solis spoke with the grandmother of the 9-year-old-boy shot and killed in Newark.

Marcus Solis spoke with the grandmother of the 9-year-old-boy shot and killed in Newark.

ESSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police continue to search for the suspect who shot and killed a 9-year-old boy in Newark on Friday night.

The fatal shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday on Osborne Terrace.

The 9-year-old, identified as Yasin Morrison, was on his way to visit his grandmother when he was shot.

Tisha Bolden, Morrison's grandmother, tells Eyewitness News that her grandson has autism and is non-verbal. She is now pleading for the gunman to turn himself in.

"You took a life, you took a special life -- a sweet boy that could never be replaced," she said. "Wherever you are, I just wish you do the right thing and turn yourself in, come forward and deal with whatever that has to be dealt with because he did not deserve what happened to him."

First responders transported the victim to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said a man was also shot during the incident. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

One neighbor told Eyewitness News he heard as many as 10 shots from the shooting. Another saw what looked like a car crash behind the crime scene tape.

Sonia Rincon has the latest developments on the shooting from Newark.

Meanwhile, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka released a statement calling the shooting "sickening."

"Tonight, I am outraged by the incomprehensible death of an eight-year-old boy who was shot in our city. It is sickening to me that anyone would be so deranged to recklessly endanger an innocent child. And that the child lost his life, is just infuriating to me as a father myself. We will not tolerate this reckless and dangerous behavior. The killer should know- we are coming after you. We are not going to rest until we find you, so turn yourself in now," Baraka said.

Authorities are offering up to $10,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Josh Einiger reports from Washington, DC.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.