Newark Police searching for suspects behind string of tire slashings

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway in Newark, New Jersey to find the people responsible for slashing tires on as many as 30 cars.

The crimes are enough to deflate anyone's start to a busy day. Dozens of cars and SUVs have been hit. The first incidents took place on the August 18, but more were reported Thursday night.

"My neighbor says they slashed my tires, along with 19 others on this block - that got their tires slashed," said victim Greg Middleton. But that tire cost $250, just for one tire alone."

On 14th Street, the suspect punctured tires on the driver's side of the vehicle but only on one side of the block. Several of those vehicles are still parked on the street with flattened tires and residents are frustrated.

"Sitting outside all night in my car. And I will catch them. And I'll have my bat," said victim Kita Richardson.

Tires can cost hundreds of dollars to replace, and the timing is bad as kids are returning to school and money for many is tight.

"Kids are ready to go to school and now we can't get them to school. We have to walk them to school, catch a cab or Uber to school," Middleton said.

There are cameras on many homes, but it appears the person or people involved are covering their faces with hoods.

So far, the crimes have taken place in the south and central wards but residents want this costly prank to stop

"Don't do this. We struggle around here. It's a struggle for the senior citizens and it's a struggle for the working people too," Middleton said.

