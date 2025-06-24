5 shot, 18-year-old killed in Newark shooting

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five people were shot and one man was killed in Newark late on Monday night.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at 367 6th Ave.

Police say that five people were shot, including 18 year-old Brandyn Waters, of Paterson, who was shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other men shot include two 19-year-olds, a 24-year-old and a 26-year-old.

Few other details were released and the shooting is under investigation.

