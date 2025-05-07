Newly renovated field dedicated to baseball hero Larry Doby at former NJ high school

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An athletic field in New Jersey has been named in honor of a major league baseball hero and civil rights trailblazer.

The newly renovated Larry Doby field in Paterson is named in honor of Doby who was the first African American to play in the American League.

The students from Doby's old high school will play at the new field.

The first African American to play in baseball's American League has long been a cherished icon in his hometown, but his turf field is a testament to Paterson's commitment to his greatness.

"The fact that the kids are going to be able to play here and learn life lessons here, hopefully some go to college or go to the pros, that would make him very happy," Larry Doby, Jr. said.

Paterson used $2.8 million in state funding to pay for this major upgrade at Eastside Park.

"A lot of people have done a lot of great things with their lives, but they are not getting dedicated fields, sports facilities, and you don't do that unless you've done some major impact on other people's lives and that's been Larry Doby," former major leaguer Harold Reynolds said.

The park has had some crime issues but the hope is the field will become a popular place for fans to gather and cops to patrol, stopping anyone who wants to run afoul of the law.

"We're sending a strong message that this is the future, this is the foundation that we've built and it is off limits for anyone who doesn't want to abide by the rules," Andre Sayegh, Mayor of Paterson said.

The city spent $116 million on upgrades to parks and recreation in the past few years.

It's being seen as a commitment to the city's youth to give safe spaces for play and to learn teamwork.

A statue of Doby sits next to the field, which marks his accomplishments as an athlete at Paterson's Eastside High School and his induction into baseball's Hall of Fame.

The first game at the new Larry Doby Field will take place next week.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.