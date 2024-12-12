NFL commissioner says Jay-Z rape allegation won't impact Super Bowl halftime show relationship

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday said a rape allegation against rapper Jay-Z won't impact the league's relationship with Roc Nation, the music mogul's company that has produced some of the NFL's entertainment presentations, including the Super Bowl halftime show.

"We're aware of the civil allegations and Jay-Z's really strong response to that," Goodell said after the conclusion of the league's winter meetings in Irving, Texas. "We know the litigation is happening now. From our standpoint, our relationship is not changing with them, including our preparations for the next Super Bowl."

A woman who previously sued Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging she was raped at an awards show after-party in 2000 when she was 13 years old, amended the lawsuit Sunday to include a new allegation that Jay-Z was also at the party and participated in the sexual assault.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said the rape allegation made against him is part of an extortion attempt. The 24-time Grammy Award winner called the allegations "idiotic" and "heinous in nature" in a statement released by Roc Nation.

The NFL teamed up with Jay-Z's Roc Nation in 2019 for events and social activism. The league and the entertainment company extended their partnership a few months ago.

"I think they're getting incredibly comfortable with not just with the Super Bowl but other events they've advised us on and helped us with," Goodell said. "They've been a big help in the social justice area to us on many occasions. They've been great partners."

Kendrick Lamar will perform the Super Bowl halftime show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9. Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show.

Beyoncé, who is married to Jay-Z, will perform at halftime of the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game on Christmas.

