New York Jets announce split with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, wish him success

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets informed Aaron Rodgers that they will be moving in a different direction at the quarterback position, the team announced Thursday.

"Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey said in a joint statement released by the team. "It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."

Sources had told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday that Rodgers was unlikely to return to the Jets next season, and Thursday's announcement confirms the news.

"I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."

Rodgers accounted for 18 starts, six victories, one highly publicized Achilles tear and countless headlines in his two years with the Jets. It's unclear whether he will continue his career; he has maintained that he is undecided on a 21st season.

Rodgers, 41, has one year remaining on his contract, a nonguaranteed $37.5 million. He was due to count $23.5 million on the cap.

The Jets will be left with $49 million in dead money, which can be spread over two years if he's designated a post-June 1 cut. In that case, they would have to carry his $23.5 million on the cap until June 1. At that point, he'd count $14 million in 2025, a net savings of $9.5 million.

However, in the June 1 scenario, there would be a $35 million charge in 2026.

If he opts for retirement, the same accounting applies.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.