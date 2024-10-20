How NHL No. 1 draft picks fared in their rookie seasons



The NHL draft introduces the league's new crop of players. In 2025, the New York Islanderspicked Matthew Schaefer No. 1 overall.

Here's a look at how the past five No. 1 picks in the NHL draft fared in their respective rookie seasons:

Macklin Celebrini(2024-25)

The San Jose Sharks selected Celebrini with the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft after Celebrini compiled a record-breaking freshman season at Boston University. In his first year with the Sharks, Celebrini notched 25 goals and 38 assists, finished third in voting for the Calder Memorial Award and was named to the All-Rookie Team.

Connor Bedard (2023-24)

Bedard burst onto the scene after the Chicago Blackhawks made him the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft. Bedard was awarded the 2024 Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year after leading or co-leading both rookies and the Blackhawks in goals (22), assists (39) and points (61), all while missing 14 games with an injury. Bedard became the second-youngest player in NHL history (18 years, 276 days) to finish as the rookie leader -- either outright or tied -- in all three categories, trailing only Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (18 years, 224 days) in 2013-14.

Juraj Slafkovsky (2022-23)

The Montreal Canadiens took Slafkovsky with the first selection of the 2022 NHL draft. From Kosice, Slovakia, Slafkovsky became the first player born in Slovakia to be selected with the No. 1 pick. Slafkovsky scored his first point -- a wrist-shot goal -- in his fifth career game. He finished his rookie season with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 39 games.

Owen Power (2021-22)

Power was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NHL draft, selected by the Buffalo Sabres. He officially joined the NHL after signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on April 8, 2022, after two seasons at the University of Michigan. Power played eight games and recorded two goals and an assist at the end of the 2021-22 campaign before earning a spot on the 2022-23 NHL All-Rookie Team. Powers led all rookie defensemen with 35 points (four goals, 31 assists) across 79 games during the 2022-23 season.

Alexis Lafreniere (2020-21)

Lafreniere was the top overall pick of the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL draft after being named the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Most Valuable Player in back-to-back seasons. Lafreniere tallied 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 56 games as a rookie for the Rangers.

