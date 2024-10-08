Nicholas Sparks promises an unforgettable page-turner in newest novel 'Counting Miracles'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- From rain-soaked reunions to long-distance love, for nearly three decades, Nicholas Sparks' words have been moving us to tears, laughter, and sometimes, to both at once.

He's the author behind bestsellers like "The Notebook," "A Walk to Remember," and "The Last Song." His 24 books have sold over 130 million copies worldwide and 11 have been turned into movies and there is even a Broadway musical adaptation.

And now, the maestro of modern romance is back, with his latest novel, "Counting Miracles," which just hit #1 on The New York Times Bestseller list.

He described the heart of his new book as, "finding a place where you belong. It's a study of grief. It's not everything works out in your life. This is a novel that does all that while giving you a love story. And I've got some excitement in there. The pages should turn fast, and hopefully people will love it by the end."

Despite being one of the most recognizable names in modern literature, he isn't often recognized in public.

"I was on a plane and there was this lady right next to me and she's reading my book," Sparks said. "So she'd close the book and take a break and look at my picture. Book finishes. There's a sigh and wiping her tears. I say, 'Well, was it good?' And she's like, 'Oh, it's just so good.' Little bit later. And I said, 'Well, I'll tell you what, you know, if you'd like, I'll go ahead and sign your novel for you.' And she looked at me and she goes, 'Why would you sign my novel?' And so that is the reality of my life. Like, literally people looking at my picture, sitting right next to me and they don't know who I am."

He's had to say hello and goodbye to many characters in his long career.

"The hardest one for me to say goodbye to is probably Jamie in 'A Walk to Remember,'" said Sparks. "In that particular novel, I knew all along that Jamie was going to pass away because it was inspired by my sister and she had cancer and everything. So I knew what was going to happen. And yet I got to the end of that book and I'm like, I just can't write those words. I can't write that scene. So I instead chose to leave it a little vague."

Sparks says his newest novel will be unforgettable.

"It's a story you're going to remember forever," he said. "It's one where you want to see the end coming."

