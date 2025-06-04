Nintendo Switch 2: Everything to know about the price and features

Here's what to know about the hype behind the Switch 2, the key features of the gaming system and how to buy it.

LOS ANGELES -- The long-awaited release of the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to arrive early Thursday morning.

The launch ends months of anticipation punctuated by pre-order chaos and a tariff-induced scare about possible price or delivery impact.

Online pre-orders are largely sold out but gamers can purchase a limited in-store supply beginning at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday.

"Its a new version of the entertainment that you've known to come out of Nintendo for years," Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business and the author of a newsletter on the gaming industry called SuperJoost Playlist, told ABC News. "That's what makes this exciting."

Why is there so much hype about the Nintendo Switch 2?

The release of the Nintendo Switch 2 comes eight years after its predecessor Nintendo Switch, a hybrid console that allows users to play it on the go as a mobile device or plug it into a TV for at-home play.

The Nintendo Switch has sold more than 152 million consoles, making it one of the best-selling video game systems ever recorded.

The sequel device boasts improved graphics, modified controllers and new games, while remaining compatible with most offerings on the original system.

The launch of a game console comes at a time when global trade tensions have disrupted international retailers and dimmed economic forecasts.

"This is a time to enjoy some entertainment when the world around us seems a little gray," van Dreunen said.

What makes the Nintendo Switch 2 stand out?

Like its predecessor, the Nintendo Switch 2 offers mobile and at-home gaming. But the sequel device features upgrades in several areas.

The new console provides "10x the graphics experience" when compared to the Nintendo Switch, said Nvidia, the company behind the graphics chip.

The Joy-Con controllers which users can detach from the console boast a new size and capability. The controllers can function like a computer mouse when placed on a hard surface.

The Nintendo Switch 2s built-in screen is larger than the one available on the original, allowing for a sharper 1080p resolution. At-home gaming, meanwhile, can attain up to 4K on equipped TVs.

What is the price of the Nintendo Switch 2, and did tariffs impact it?

The price of the Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. is $449.99, while a bundle that includes "Mario Kart World" runs $499.99.

That price remains unchanged by Trumps tariffs, the Japan-based gaming giant said in April.

The bulletin came with a caveat, however. "Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions," the company said. "Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions."

The Trump administration in April issued a tariff exemption for China-made smartphones, computers, flat panel TV displays and other electronics. The list left out video game consoles, meaning they remain subject to 30% tariffs on Chinese goods.

How do you buy a Nintendo Switch 2?

If you decide to purchase the Nintendo Switch 2, it may prove difficult to find one at least in the short term.

A rush of pre-orders in April has left online sellers largely sold out. Customers can still register to pre-order on My Nintendo Store if they had a membership before April 2. But registration does not guarantee access to a console.

In-store purchases, on the other hand, are available starting early Thursday morning at BestBuy, Walmart, Target, Staples and Costco.

In some cases, retailers only offer the consoles at a portion of their stores, meaning buyers may want to check about a nearby location ahead of time.

In-store supply will likely run dry quickly as fanatics rush into local sellers in the wee hours of Thursday, van Dreunen said, but everybody who wants to buy a Nintendo Switch will eventually get a hold of one.

"You'll probably see a first batch of people who cant live without it," van Dreunen said. "If you're a die-hard fan, its like standing in line for the new Harry Potter book or movie."

"But Nintendo has a very strong history of making sure everybody gets the device," van Dreunen added.