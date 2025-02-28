Cat infected with bird flu in New Jersey euthanized after developing severe symptoms

A New Jersey cat that tested positive for bird flu has been euthanized.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A feral cat in Hunterdon County, New Jersey tested positive for bird flu, marking the first confirmed cat case in the state.

The diagnosis was confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

The cat had no reported exposure to infected poultry, livestock, or raw milk or meat, but did roam freely outdoors, so exposure to wild birds or other animals is unknown, the New Jersey Department of Health says.

The cat was euthanized after developing severe disease.

Other cats on the same property were also reported ill, with another cat subsequently testing positive for the virus.

The sick cats are undergoing further medical testing.

Individuals who were in contact with these cats are currently asymptomatic but are being monitored closely by local health officials and the New Jersey Department of Health.

There have been no reported human cases of bird flu in New Jersey and no human cases across the country have been linked to exposure to a sick cat.

Nearly 100 domestic cats have been infected with bird flu since 2022 across the country, according to the USDA's latest figures and 35 of those infections occurred in just the past two months of this year.

Local health officials have previously warned about cats getting sick from raw pet food or drinking raw milk.

A CDC study published last week found that two cats living exclusively indoors were also infected with the virus. They lived in the homes of dairy farmers and had no known exposure to raw food, raw milk or outside animals.

Cats are particularly susceptible to bird flu and often experience severe disease and death after getting infected.

The New Jersey Department of Health is recommending the following steps to protect their pets:

- Do not feed cats raw (unpasteurized) milk or dairy products, and avoid feeding any raw or undercooked meat treats or diets.

- Keep cats indoors to prevent exposure to birds and other wildlife.

- Keep cats away from livestock, poultry, and their environments.

- Avoid contact with sick or dead birds and other wildlife yourself.

- Thoroughly wash your hands after handling your cat and after any encounters with poultry, livestock, or wild birds and other animals.

- Change your clothes and shoes, and thoroughly wash any exposed skin, after interacting with sick or dead animals that may harbor the H5N1 virus, and before interacting with your cat.

- Contact a veterinarian if you notice signs of H5 HPAI or think your cat might have been exposed to the virus.

The New Jersey Department of Health advises anyone who has been in close contact with a cat or other animal infected with the bird flu to contact their local health department and monitor their symptoms for 10 days.

The overall risk to the public remains low at this time, officials note.

