Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Clifton, Paterson due to water main break

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Clifton and Paterson due to a water main break.

It happened Wednesday morning at 21st Avenue and Spring Street in Paterson.

All water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

Officials in Paterson have set up water distribution sites while the advisory is in effect.

Residents will need to provide an ID as proof of residency.

"We have seven pallets of water, we will have an additional five, we will be distributing one case per household to everybody in the boil water advisory until they run out, once they run out we will reassess and we will go from there," said Paterson OEM coordinator Troy Ayers.

Ayers said he believes the boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice, likely for 24-48 hours.

Officials say all Paterson libraries will also be providing cold water and cooling stations during business hours.

