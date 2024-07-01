Car slams into NJ home, narrowly missing father and 6-year-old son

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into a South Brunswick home over the weekend and narrowly missed a fire chief and his young son inside.

It happened Saturday just after 4:30 p.m. at a home on Ridge Road.

The 24-year-old driver apparently had a seizure while driving, which caused the crash, officials said.

Monmouth Junction Fire Chief Scott Smith and his 5-year-old son were in their living room -- only feet away from where the car crashed through their home.

"We were watching TV, all of a sudden I heard a noise outside, it sounded like an engine racing pretty loudly," Smith said.

Smith said he saw the car approaching.

"I saw it coming at me, I don't think I could tell it was moving, I just saw it there and heard the loud noise and then within a fraction of a second it struck the house," Smith said.

He rushed out of the house with his son. Neither was injured, but both were stunned.

"I didn't even have time to think or react, there was a leather chair right in front of the window where it was struck and it flew right in front of my son and myself and landed in our dining room," Smith said.

Smith said the driver just missed slamming into a car head-on before crashing into his house.

"We were very very lucky," Smith said.

There was no structural damage done to the house, but the bay window will have to be repaired, as well as some bricks and landscaping.

The driver's condition was not known.

