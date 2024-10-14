Junkyard fire rages in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A junkyard fire was raging in Newark on Sunday night.

Flames broke out near the intersection of Meeker and Frelinghuysen Avenues near a firehouse.

The fire reached two alarms.

No injuries were reported.

