Junkyard fire rages in Newark

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, October 14, 2024 3:57AM
Junkyard fire raging in Newark
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A junkyard fire was raging in Newark on Sunday night.

Flames broke out near the intersection of Meeker and Frelinghuysen Avenues near a firehouse.

The fire reached two alarms.

No injuries were reported.

