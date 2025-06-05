GOP New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli backed by Trump

Janice Yu reports from Bridgewater, New Jersey, with details on Ciattarelli's campaign.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Jack Ciattarelli cast his ballot in Bridegewater and encouraged others to take part in early voting as well.

"This is an opportunity to make a change and I remind them if you want change, you've got to make a change," Ciattarelli said.

This is the former state lawmakers' third New Jersey gubernatorial campaign -- the most recent was against Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021.

And this time, he's one of five vying for the republican seat ahead of the June 10 primary.

He's got the backing of President Donald Trump, who held a telephone rally for Ciattarelli on Monday. And if elected, Ciattarelli says he'll be working with the White House on key issues.

"I told him that when I'm governor, we won't have sanctuary cities, we won't be a sanctuary state," Ciatarelli said. "My attorney won't be suing the White House over the executive orders. We'll work together to keep the country and our state safe."

Other issues he's planning to tackle are affordability and safety in the Garden State.

"We need to lower taxes for both individuals and businesses, there's a public safety crisis in the state. Nonviolent crime is going through the roof. And so we need to give our local police the powers they need," he said. "We're over-developing our suburbs, taking garden right out of the Garden State and only raising property taxes all the more. And there's an energy crisis in this state. Take a look at what's happening on people's monthly electric bills."

And he had this to say on the ongoing fight over congestion pricing.

"How dare New York try to fix their subway system on the backs of New Jerseyans, if they go ahead with this plan, when I'm governor, any New York plate that comes through the tunnels in the morning over the bridge into New Jersey, I'm going to hit them with a congestion pricing fee and I'll put it to a New Jersey transit," Ciattarelli said.

There are six Democrats and five Republicans in the running for New Jersey governor. Eyewitness News will profile a candidate for governor each day this week.

