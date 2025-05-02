NJ photographer donating proceeds of family photo sessions to postpartum support

CeFaan Kim spoke to the family photographer who is offering a photo session Friday in Waldwick.

WALDWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- May 1 is the start of Maternal Mental Health month.

One of the biggest issues for moms is depression. According to the CDC, one in five women were not asked about depression during a prenatal visit.

One woman in New Jersey is trying to change that.

Angela Spazianto is a professional photographer, and on Friday is using her talent to give back.

She said there has been no greater joy than motherhood. In fact, she is a mother of four. But after her third child, she was consumed with anxiety.

"It was keeping me up at night. It was difficult to sleep. And every decision I made, it was plagued with worry," Spazianto said.

That's why the owner of Angela Beth Studio in Wayne, New Jersey, decided to reach out to moms who may be struggling with postpartum depression, while helping them capture their joy and also fundraising for a noble cause.

The family photographer is offering a photo session Friday in Waldwick, New Jersey in honor of Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

According to the CDC, one in eight women reported symptoms of postpartum depression.

More than half of pregnant women with depression were not treated.

"I think it's important to note that you can hold multiple feelings at once. So, I was in a place where I could be so grateful for the beautiful life that I had and the blessings of my family but also feel like I was drowning in anxiety and worry," Spazianto said.

The photo shoot requires a minimum $25 donation, which will go towards postpartum support.

Spazianto is teaming up with Petal Parties New Jersey and Mama Meet Ups New Jersey.

Mama Meet Ups was founded coming out of the pandemic as a support group for moms.

"I was so lonely. I loved going out and being active with my son and then the world shut down. It was just such a light after so much darkness," Samantha Omerza from Mama Meet Ups NJ said.

The photo shoot slots are already booked out.

Spazianto is now considering adding additional shoot dates.

In the meantime, she wants moms to know that reaching out for support is a sign on strength.

"It's empowering to be able to receive support," Spazianto said.

