Police chase in East Orange ends with crash on school property

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say a chase ended with a car driving across a football field and a basketball court before crashing into a school building on Tuesday morning.

The collision left car parts strewn across the Sheila Oliver Academy school campus around 10 a.m.

Five people are in custody after the 45-minute chase.

The police chase began 13 miles away in Fort Lee before crossing county and city lines and landing at the back of the elementary school.

Officials say the suspect vehicle, a BMW, drove through Newark with only three wheels while trying to evade New Jersey State Police. Authorities say the car was connected to an earlier home break-in.

The chase ended as the BMW entered through a park, ran over fences, went across the basketball court and landed in the bleachers.

"We just thank god that no one got hurt, normally this park is used for our residents, our young kids in the school behind me, we are just glad no one was in the park at that time," said East Orange Mayor Ted Green.

Few other details were released.

