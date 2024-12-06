Police seek information on who abandoned 9 puppies in Clark Township

CLARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Clark Township are asking for any information from the public after nine puppies were abandoned in the cold.

The dogs were found in the cold in a five-gallon bucket around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on Raritan Road and Frances Drive.

"The Clark Police Department found them about 4:00 so who knows how long they were out there during the day, a good Samaritan mentioned they saw the bucket on the street and saw the bucket was moving so the puppies were probably squirming a bit and that's when they called the police department," said Danielle Mania with the Associated Humane Societies.

One puppy did not survive but the rest are in good hands with the Associated Humane Societies.

There is also concern for the whereabouts and conditions of the puppies' mother.

"I know, our heart breaks for mom, we don't know, did mom pass away? What happened to her? Was she not nursing well enough? To just leave puppies in a bucket on a street is insane, especially with the severe cold we've been facing in New Jersey," Mania said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 732-388-3434 or email Det. Paul Sosnowski at psosnowski@clarkpolice.org.

