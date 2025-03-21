11 injured after large tree falls on school bus in Tewksbury Township

A tree fell onto a school bus in Tewksbury Township, New Jersey.

A tree fell onto a school bus in Tewksbury Township, New Jersey.

A tree fell onto a school bus in Tewksbury Township, New Jersey.

A tree fell onto a school bus in Tewksbury Township, New Jersey.

TEWKSBURY TOWNSHIP New Jersey (WABC) -- Several people were injured when a large tree fell on a school bus in Readington on Friday morning.

The incident happened in the area of Fairmount Road East in Tewksbury Township around 8 a.m.

Eleven patients with minor injuries -- 10 students and the driver -- were transported to a nearby medical center for further evaluation and to be reunited with their parents.

Details surrounding the incident were not yet clear.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Whitehouse Rescue Squad

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.