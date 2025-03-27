School bus crashes, overturns in Wall Township; 5 injured

WALL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five people were hurt, one seriously, after a school bus crashed and overturned Thursday morning in Wall Township.

State police said it happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on eastbound I-195 at Exit 35B, where I-195 becomes Route 138.

A mini school bus traveling east collided with a GMC van and overturned.

Images from NewsCopter 7 showed the bus on its side with part of the roof cut open.

Five people were taken to an area hospital.

Police say one child sustained serious injuries.

The driver and three other children were being treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the van was not hurt.

According to state police, all eastbound lanes of I-195 were shut down amid the investigation.

Traffic was being diverted off I-195 East at Exit 31.

