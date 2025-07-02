NJ investigators conduct amusement games, boardwalk businesses inspections in Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS (WABC) -- Officials hit the boardwalk in Seaside Heights on Tuesday to ensure it will be safe and fair for families and kids heading out to play games.

State investigators conducted their inspection of amusement games and boardwalk businesses in Seaside Heights.

Violators could face fines of up to $250 to $500 if they get caught cheating.

"When the player pops the balloon, the operator takes tag and shows it to them to see exactly what the prize is," Consumer Affairs Inspector Joe Chessere said.

The Division of Consumer Affairs conducts the check-ups before the summer season kicks off, but foul weather has delayed the inspections this year.

The investigators wanted to get in before the big holiday hits.

"What we're looking for is to make sure that the rules are followed when they play the games they get a fair shot, they're entitled to, they can have fun," NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin said.

The inspections also include making sure the weights for the sweet shops are accurate.

So a pound of fudge is really a pound.

Business owners were more than happy to show they're legitimate. For customers, there are some tips for playing amusement games.

Customers are urged to make sure business licenses and the price to play the games are prominently displayed.

Businesses at the shore are suffering from multiple bad weather weekends, but are looking forward to being profitable during the holiday.

Amusement Game Tips:

1) Rules and prices must be clearly posted.

2) Operator can charge a maximum of $20.

3) Operator returns change immediately.

4) Prizes must display what it takes to win.

The inspections are normally done on a surprise basis.

