Dangerous flash flooding in New Jersey prompts rescues in North Plainfield

NORTH PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Powerful and slow-moving thunderstorms triggered dangerous flash flooding on Monday night, prompting dozens of rescues in New Jersey, and a state of emergency.

One of the hardest hit areas was North Plainfield in Somerset County, where Mayor Lawrence La Ronde said crews responded to at least 30 homes to rescue people.

He says he's currently at the North Plainfield Recreation Center assisting up to 30 people that they are sheltering for the night.

Mayor La Ronde said everyone should be sheltering in place, and that there are rescues still in progress.

As a result of the storms, all North Plainfield schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday.

The town's response on Monday comes just a week after one person died in North Plainfield when a line of severe weather carved a path of destruction through Central Jersey.

Another hard-hit area on Monday night was Scotch Plains in Union County.

Video captured flood covered streets and roadways, and police announced several roadways in town may be impassable due to significant flooding. They are urging residents not to attempt to drive through flooded areas.

Meanwhile, Scotch Plains Public Library announced that it would close early on Monday, and be closed on Tuesday, "for the safety of our staff and community."

Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency, "given flash flooding and high levels of rainfall in parts of the state."

He's urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

