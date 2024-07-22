Large truck fire causes road closures, evacuations in Clifton

Tractor trailer crsh in Clifton, NJ has route 3 closed in all lanes going both ways while fire is managed.

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large truck fire has prompted road closures and traffic delays in Clifton on Monday morning.

It happened on Route 3 near East Valley Road.

Route 3 is closed in both directions -- eastbound lanes are closed at Route 46 and westbound lanes are closed at Grove Street.

Police say drivers should avoid the area.

Some homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

Heavy delays are expected.

Officials with the Passaic Valley Water Commission said they are aware some customers in that area are experiencing discolored water.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

