PATH train service suspended in and out of Hoboken as crews make switch repair

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- PATH train service is suspended in and out of Hoboken until early evening on Saturday as crews make an emergency switch repair.

According to transit officials, a PATH train was approaching the Hoboken Station around 11 a.m. when it went over the malfunctioning switch and became disabled.

Officials say no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is cross honoring on other transit services, including on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail and New Jersey Transit bus route 126.

New York Waterway is also cross honoring PATH tickets until further notice from Hoboken South to Brookfield, Paulus Hook to Brookfield and Hoboken South to Pier 79/Midtown.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

