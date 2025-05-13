NJ Transit cancels service to MetLife for Shakira concert amid strike negotiations

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A possible NJ Transit strike could impact more than just commuters trying to get to work.

The singer, Shakira, is scheduled to perform at MetLife Stadium on Thursday and Friday night.

On Monday, the railroad preemptively told her fans not to count on train or bus service to the stadium.

"Due to the potential rail service stoppage, NJ TRANSIT will not be operating train or bus service to MetLife Stadium for the Shakira concerts on May 15th and 16th. Visit http://metlifestadium.com for more information & travel options," NJ Transit said in a social media post.

NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers are at an impasse in their contract negotiations.

The union is demanding higher pay and has threatened to go on strike Friday if a deal isn't met.

It's not clear how long service to MetLife would be affected.

Beyonce is scheduled to perform there from May 22 to 29.

