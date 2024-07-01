First NJ Transit fare hike in nearly a decade begins Monday

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- It will be a costly start to the month of July for NJ Transit riders.

A 15 percent rate hike - the first in nearly a decade - begins on Monday. A three percent hike kicks in on July 1 next year.

Along with the increases, the flex plan is gone and one-way tickets will now expire after 30 days.

It is less than ideal timing for rate hikes, as the transit system dealt with train troubles and service interruptions the last few weeks.

In New York City, Sunday would have been the first day of congestion pricing, but Governor Kathy Hochul postponed the plan.

The fate of congestion pricing remains uncertain.

