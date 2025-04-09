NJ Transit, partners launch new program to support homeless people at Newark Penn Station

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- NJ Transit and partners have announced a new program to help homeless people around Newark Penn Station.
Newark Penn Station has for decades been a place where many people who have no home to go to gather. So much so, that community organizations bring help like food, clothing and assistance. The new program hopes to shift things to a higher gear. Not just offering help, but homes.
"Gateway to Hope" is a set of focused initiatives aimed at reaching, stabilizing, and housing residents in need near the station.
The effort addresses medical, housing and other needs to help those who need it.
"This important collaboration is another essential step in our quest to end homelessness in Newark," Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said.
The transit agency will work with various Newark-based city services that address the homeless crisis in the city. Prudential Insurance, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Robert Wood Johnson signed on as a major partners.
Specific initiatives include:
A few years ago, Newark began building shelter parks - shipping containers converted into temporary living spaces with social services onsite. The Prudential company committed money to doing more.
Newark says its programs have over the last 2-years, reduced homelessness significantly in the city.
