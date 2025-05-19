NJ Transit expands bus service as rail system set to resume Tuesday

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- NJ Transit rail commuters are breathing a sigh of relief after the first strike in 40 years ended Sunday.

Despite a tentative deal being reached between the agency and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, Monday is still expected to come with a messy commute.

Secaucaus Junction is one of the four regional park and ride locations commuters can use to head into the city.

In addition to Secaucus Junction, which will drop you off at Port Authority, there are park and ride services at PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York, Hamilton Rail Station to Newark Penn Station PATH Station and Woodbridge Center Mall to Harrison PATH Station.

The park and ride options operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

Commuters can catch buses from these locations at peak times in the morning and the buses will return at peak time in the evening.

Heather O'Rourke has the latest transit options.

It should be noted that the service is not 24 hours.

NJ Transit will not offer cross-honor tickets at these park and ride locations.

For example, a round-trip ticket from the PNC Arts Center to New York City will cost $48.

Commuters who spoke with Eyewitness News say they are glad the strike is over.

Meanwhile, some are concerned about taking alternative transportation.

"We had to buy a bus ticket, which we didn't know that the bus was awful. The guy was so mean to us. It was so loud," Amanda Stassler, rider, said.

"I think it's great that they came to a conclusion and were able to work out a contract."

NJ Transit said last night on social media that it takes about 24 hours to inspect and prepare the trains before kicking service back into gear.

