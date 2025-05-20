NJ Transit rail service resumes after 3 day engineer strike

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- For the first time since Thursday night, NJ Transit trains are back up and running.

The first train left Trenton for New York early Tuesday morning.

Trains are back on track after a 3-day strike by engineers, which left thousands of commuters looking for alternative ways to get around.

For commuters who have had to rely on bus transportation, it's a relief that rail service has resumed.

Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen need to review and ultimately ratify a new deal between the union and NJ Transit.

The tentative deal sparked services back into motion after it came to a screeching halt on Friday.

Around 450 workers walked off the job and called for higher wages.

The terms of the agreement are not clear at this point but both sides said the deal includes a pay increase.

The strike led to a stressful commute for tens of thousands of New Jersey residents for the last few days.

NJ Transit kicked its contingency plan into gear yesterday with park and ride services.

Commuters say the buses added more time to their commute and forced them to dig deeper into their pockets.

"I tried the bus. That was a nightmare, " a commuter told Eyewitness News.

"I'm glad it's over. I wish it were over today. Friday was a nightmare."

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the tentative deal won't trickle down to customers.

Murphy and NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri are expected to give an update on Tuesday.

