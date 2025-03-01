FedEx plane makes emergency landing with engine on fire at Newark Airport after bird strike

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A FedEx plane that had just taken off from Newark Airport struck a bird Saturday morning, setting the engine on fire and forcing the crew to turn around and make a successful emergency landing.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows flames shooting under the aircraft just before 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Sources say the impact caused the engine fire.

FedEx Flight 3609 had just departed from Newark en route to Indianapolis when it struck the bird.

"Our crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark. We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders," FedEx said in a statement.

Witness Sofiane Zeblah told ABC News she was driving when she saw something fall from the sky. She started recording on her phone.

"I was driving and saw something falling and then fire start on the right wing engine. I believe a bird went through the engine, a big bird," Zeblah told ABC News. "I was in shock. I stopped immediately on the turnpike. Thankfully nothing happened."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

