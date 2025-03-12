NJ woman charged in death of 6-year-old daughter

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman from New Jersey was charged in the death of her 6-year-old daughter.

26-year-old Zyhirah Hall was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Detectives responded to an emergency call of a dead child in Newark's South Ward on Monday.

The cause of the child's death is unknown pending an autopsy.

"The case is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office and details of the child's death are not yet clear. But what is undeniably certain to us is that every child in our city deserves safety, security, and an abundance of love and laughter," said Mayor Ras Baraka.

