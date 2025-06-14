In New York City, the biggest 'No Kings' protest is planned at Bryant Park and will move down Fifth Avenue to Madison Square Park.

'No Kings' protests to get underway in New York City, Tri-State area | What to know

Thousands of protests are scheduled in New York City and across the country against the Trump administration's military parade.

Thousands of protests are scheduled in New York City and across the country against the Trump administration's military parade.

Thousands of protests are scheduled in New York City and across the country against the Trump administration's military parade.

Thousands of protests are scheduled in New York City and across the country against the Trump administration's military parade.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Opponents of President Donald Trump's administration are rallying in New York City, the Tri-State area and hundreds of other cities on Saturday - the same day as a military parade is planned in Washington to mark the Army's 250th anniversary, which coincides with Trump's 79th birthday.

"No Kings" will follow several days of nationwide protests against federal immigration raids including in Los Angeles, where Trump's deployment of the National Guard and the Marines further agitated his opponents.

In New York City, what's expected to be the biggest demonstration will take place at Bryant Park starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday and move down Fifth Avenue to Madison Square Park.

A second 'spur march' is planned at Grace Plaza, described as "a New Orleans-inspired funeral second line parade as a unique artistic delegation" that will join the main march along the way.

Another rally is planned at Columbia University, where organizers say they will also march to join the main rally at Bryant Park.

Meanwhile, crowds of demonstrators are marching in a local "No Kings" protest and rally that started at the Seated Lincoln Statue in Newark, New Jersey. Among officials expected to be in attendance and speak at the event including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. LaMonica McIver and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

Mayor Baraka made headlines last month after officials arrested the mayor for allegedly trespassing at ICE detention center Delaney Hall.

While Baraka's trespassing charged was eventually dropped, Rep. McIver, who was with the mayor during his visit, was later indicted by a grand jury on federal charges alleging she impeded and interfered with immigration officers outside of Delaney Hall while he was being arrested after he tried to join a congressional oversight visit at the facility.

Janice Yu reports on the security for No Kings Day in New York City.

Back in New York City, the NYPD and organizers say they have the same goal - give people a chance to take part in their right to protest and ensure everyone remains safe.

"You do not have a right to engage in violence and lawlessness," Mayor Eric Adams said ahead of planned protests on Saturday.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch added: "Do not turn your exercise of cherished First Amendment rights into criminal conduct because my orders are clear. If individuals at the protests tomorrow are committing crimes, they will be arrested. And those orders are going to be followed."

A group called 50501 (50-50-1) organized what has become the "No Kings" protest. Protests against President Trump's policies are expected in all 50 states.

"We've watched him defy court orders, disappear people off of the streets, you know, encouraged use of force against peaceful protesters in the last few days," said Hannah Stauss, 50501 NY organizer. "And so while President Trump hosts a taxpayer-funded parade for his birthday in Washington, D.C., everyday Americans are going to gather in cities across the country to remind him that we don't do (these) things in America."

The NYPD will activate its joint operations center Saturday morning, monitoring and deploying resources as necessary.

Other locations in New York City include MacDonald Park in Queens and on Victory Boulevard on Staten Island.

There are also many other rallies planned on Long Island, in the Hudson Valley, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

You can search for locations near you on the No Kings website.

There have been daily protests in New York City this past week. The largest one on Tuesday resulted in 86 arrests.

Investigators also say they have reason to believe the person who set 11 NYPD cars on fire is tied to the ongoing tense protests in Los Angeles.

These so-called outside agitators are being closely monitored by authorities.

"There is, of course, a large public manifestation of both protests and obviously a lot of online calls for civil disobedience and other activity," said Rebecca Weiner, deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism. "But we are knee deep in monitoring for threats of all sides of all kinds around the world every day."

Organizers say they've also worked to ensure things remain peaceful.

"We have over 200 trained security marshals that are going to be there," Stauss said. "We have a dedicated de-escalation team and each organization sponsoring this march is also dedicated to those principles of nonviolence and de-escalation to everyone coming out."

Why is it called 'No Kings'?

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by 50501, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

"They've defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services," the group says on its website, referring to the Trump administration and its policies. "They've done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies."

Why are they protesting on Saturday?

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

Organizers intend for the protests to counter the Army's 250th anniversary celebration - which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers. It also happens to be his 79th birthday and Flag Day.

"The flag doesn't belong to President Trump. It belongs to us," the "No Kings" website says. "On June 14th, we're showing up everywhere he isn't - to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

Where will the protests happen?

Protests in nearly 2,000 locations are scheduled around the country, from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, organizers said.

No protests are scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., however, where the military parade will be held. The group says it will "make action everywhere else the story of America that day."

"No Kings" plans instead to hold a flagship march and rally in Philadelphia to draw a clear contrast between its people-powered movement and what organizers described on their website as the "costly, wasteful, and un-American birthday parade" in Washington.

What is planned at the 'No Kings' protests?

People of all ages are expected to come together in the protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs and waving American flags, organizers said in a call Wednesday.

On the group's website, it says a core principle behind all "No Kings" events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation.

No weapons of any kind should be taken to "No Kings" events, according to the website.

How many people are expected to participate?

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

---

Some information from the Associated Press