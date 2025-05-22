NOAA predicts above-normal 2025 Atlantic hurricane season

NOAA's 2025 hurricane prediction is above-normal activity in the Atlantic this year.

The outlook for 2025 goes from June 1 to November 30, predicts a 30% chance of a near-normal season, a 60% chance of an above-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

The agency is forecasting a range of 13 to 19 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, 6-10 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3-5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

"As we witnessed last year with significant inland flooding from hurricanes Helene and Debby, the impacts of hurricanes can reach far beyond coastal communities," said Acting NOAA Administrator Laura Grimm.

The season is expected to be above-normal due to warmer than average ocean temperatures and weaker wind shear among other factors.

"This outlook is a call to action: be prepared. Take proactive steps now to make a plan and gather supplies to ensure you're ready before a storm threatens," said NOAA's National Weather Service Director Ken Graham.

