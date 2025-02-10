North Bergen officials warning residents after 6 raccoon bites in several weeks

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in North Bergen are warning residents after a recent increase in aggressive raccoon encounters.

Over the past several weeks, members of the community have reported at least six incidents where residents were bitten by raccoons.

"While North Bergen is home to various forms of wildlife, these recent attacks are concerning," said North Bergen Health Director Robert Morano. "We want to ensure that all residents remain safe and stay clear of local wildlife to prevent any further incidents."

Residents are being urged to use extreme caution and avoid approaching or trying to feed any wild animals.

Officials say to secure trash bins and avoid leaving food outside and make sure to keep pets on a leash or supervise them outdoors.

Also, seal any potential entry points to homes.

If you witness any wildlife displaying unusual behavior or if you or someone else experiences an aggressive encounter, contact the North Bergen Health Department at (201) 392-2084.

