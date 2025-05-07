NTSB released preliminary report on deadly helicopter crash that killed family of 5, pilot

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the deadly crash of a sightseeing helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River nearly a month ago.

Five members of a family from Spain were killed, including the pilot Sean Johnson, when the chopper plunged into the waters between Manhattan and Jersey City.

The six-page report details the doomed chopper's path on the afternoon of April 10 when it left the Wall Street heliport just before 3 p.m.

The chopper traveled north to the George Washington Bridge before breaking apart about 625 to 650 feet over the Hudson River around 3:15 p.m.

The report said in part, "it suddenly separated into three major sections: fuselage, main rotor system, and the tail boom."

The report also confirmed the helicopter did not have recording devices installed.

Retired pilot and aviation expert J.P. Tristani weighed in on the report.

"That eliminated, the fact that one blade was thrown and the helicopter lost control," Tristiani said.

The report also revealed, "Photos of the pilot taken just before the helicopter departed indicated that he was wearing computer-augmented sunglasses, which had video and audio recording capability."

The report noted the glasses were not recovered.

"I cannot see where these particular type of glasses would've influenced his ability to fly the aircraft," Tristani said.

The doomed helicopter was on its eight sightseeing trip of the day.

It had 50 flying hours since the last inspection.

Video from eyewitnesses and the wreckage recovered from the Hudson could hold the clues to explain what caused such a catastrophe.

"That's going to be critical because it could involve simply maintenance oversight, a crack in the fuselage," Tristani said.

