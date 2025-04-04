24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

VOTE | What vehicle should win 2025 World Car of the Year?

Cast your vote before the awards are announced at the New York Auto Show

WABC logo
Friday, April 4, 2025 4:12PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Auto Show returns to the Jacob Javits Convention Center in April with the latest and greatest vehicles, specialty exhibits, test tracks and more.

Additionally, the World Car Awards ceremony will be held at the show to determine this year's best.

We want to hear from you before the awards on your pick for World Car of the Year 2025. Vote in our poll below until Tuesday, April 15.

Make sure to watch our special, "In the Fast Lane," at the New York International Auto Show on Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. only on ABC 7 for fan results and the World Car winner revealed.

Check out the nominees below:

The Audi A5 Sportback

.
.
https://media.audiusa.com

The BMW X3 SUV

www.press.bmwgroup.com

The 2024 Ford Mustang

https://mustang.fordpresskits.com/

The Hyundai Motor INSTER

https://www.hyundai.news/eu/articles/press-releases/hyundai-inster-world-premiere/images.html

The Concept EV3

https://www.kiamedia.com/us/en/search/results?allWords=EV3

The electrically powered MINI Cooper

https://www.press.bmwgroup.com/united-kingdom/article/detail/T0448745EN_GB/once-again-euro-ncap-top-rating:-5-stars-for-the-fully-electric-mini-cooper?language=en_GB

The Swift

https://media.suzuki.co.uk/models/all-new-swift-hybrid/photos?filter_ids=134

The 2025 Toyota Camry

https://pressroom.toyota.com/vehicle/2025-toyota-camry/

The 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser

https://pressroom.toyota.com/vehicle/2025-toyota-land-cruiser/

The 2025 Tiguan

https://media.vw.com/releases/1834#images

----------


* Get Eyewitness News Delivered


* More New York City news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW