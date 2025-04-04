Cast your vote before the awards are announced at the New York Auto Show

VOTE | What vehicle should win 2025 World Car of the Year?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Auto Show returns to the Jacob Javits Convention Center in April with the latest and greatest vehicles, specialty exhibits, test tracks and more.

Additionally, the World Car Awards ceremony will be held at the show to determine this year's best.

We want to hear from you before the awards on your pick for World Car of the Year 2025. Vote in our poll below until Tuesday, April 15.

Make sure to watch our special, "In the Fast Lane," at the New York International Auto Show on Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. only on ABC 7 for fan results and the World Car winner revealed.

Check out the nominees below:

