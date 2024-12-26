2 teens killed after car collides with pickup truck on Route 52 in Sullivan County: police

SULLIVAN COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Two teens were killed in a car crash on Wednesday night in Sullivan County, police said.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Route 52 in Liberty.
Police say the two teens were driving in a car when they collided with a pickup truck on the road.
The driver of the car, 17-year old Hanna Reggio, died after she was transported to Westchester Medical Center.
Joseph Young, 15, who was the passenger, died at Garnet Catskill Hospital, police say.
The 57-year-old driver of the pickup truck was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.
Authorities are trying to determine what led up to the crash.
