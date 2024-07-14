New York Republicans condemn Biden, Democrats over Trump assassination attempt

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Amid stepped-up security along Fifth Avenue, police officers watched the cars and the entrances to Trump Tower as supporters of the former president gathered on the sidewalk with bright red hats and draped in American flags.

Public acts of defiance as several of New York's Republican politicians condemned Saturday's shooting and the rhetoric from Democrats they believe inspired it.

"When you convince people that someone is evil, there's going to be some maniac who wants to rid the world of evil," Andrew Lanza, R-NYS Senate, said.

But by mid-afternoon, the gunman's motives remained a mystery. Apart from the circumstances, there was no clear indication that the shooting was politically motivated. Despite that, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis put the blame squarely on Democrats.

"They've tried literally everything to try to stop him. And now someone tried to kill him because the left has said this is somebody who's dangerous and needs to be stopped at all costs," she said.

President Biden today urged Americans to avoid speculation, but Assemblyman Michael Tannousis insisted it hardly matters.

"The fact is that he tried to kill President Trump. That's it. And we are here to condemn those actions, to say violence is not the answer. Violence should not breed more violence and you want to do something about it. You don't like the direction our country is headed? Make your voice heard in the political process and, then, the ballot box," he said.

