Sen. Chuck Schumer pushing bill to allow local law enforcement agencies to investigate drones

Marcus Solis has the latest on drone sightings in New Jersey and New York as local officials respond.

Marcus Solis has the latest on drone sightings in New Jersey and New York as local officials respond.

Marcus Solis has the latest on drone sightings in New Jersey and New York as local officials respond.

Marcus Solis has the latest on drone sightings in New Jersey and New York as local officials respond.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sen. Chuck Schumer is upping his efforts to get answers involving the mysterious drone activity that has taken over the New York Tri-State area in recent weeks.

Schumer went in front of the Senate on Wednesday hoping to give local law enforcement agencies the authority needed to investigate the drones, which have been spotted near sensitive locations under federal control.

"The federal government just doesn't have the ability to go to every corner in America and see whether the drones are safe or not safe," Schumer said.

Over 5,000 drone sightings have been reported in recent weeks, most of them on the East Coast and particularly in New Jersey.

"The people in New York and New Jersey have a lot of questions, and they are not getting good enough answers," Schumer said.

The FBI and Homeland Security have issued statements saying the drones don't pose a threat to National Security, but there has still been very little explanation about what's in the sky, whether it's recreational activity or misidentified manned aircrafts.

Sen. Rand Paul has other thoughts on the Schumer's proposed bill, calling it a "government overreach."

"So in order to look at the information that might be coming to a drone, it maybe that you're capturing all the information of everybody surrounding an airport or everybody who lives near an airport," Paul said. "Once you have all that data, what are the assurances that the government isn't looking at your data, in addition to the data maybe related to flying a drone."

Paul's objection was enough to block a vote on the Senate floor.

However, Schumer acknowledged he will keep doing everything to push it through.

"I met with Sen. Paul, and I said I still don't think your objections are real," Schumer said.

ALSO READ | Is it a drone or plane? How to spot the difference

North Jersey drone expert Mike Innella weighs in on drone sightings causing concern around New York and New Jersey.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts