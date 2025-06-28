New York leaders push for proposed bill that would ban ICE agents from wearing masks during arrests

NEW YORK (WABC) -- City leaders are gathering outside of a federal New York detention center on Saturday to call for more transparency among Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez is holding a press conference outside the Federal Plaza Immigration Court to spotlight her bill, the "No Masks For ICE" Act.

The proposed bill would ban ICE agents from wearing face coverings during arrests and require them to clearly display their name and agency.

Velazquez introduced the bill in response to recent instances in New York City and across the U.S. of ICE agents conducting arrests while masked, unmarked and operating in plain clothes. According to the state representative, the tactics have caused fear and a lack of accountability.

Other elected officials, including fellow New York Rep. Jerry Nadler, legal experts and immigration advocates are also expected to attend the press conference.

