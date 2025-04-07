NYPD looking for man wanted in attempted rape at LES subway station

LOWER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man wanted for allegedly attempting to rape a woman at a subway station on the Lower East Side.

Police say a 30-year-old woman was waiting for an F train at the East Broadway stop around 2:30 a.m. on Monday when the suspect approached her.

Police said she tried to get away by going up an escalator and he forcibly pulled down her pants and tried to rape her.

Police said the man grabbed and tossed her phone when she tried to call the police.

The suspect ran away from the scene wearing a white sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

