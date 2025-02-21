School teacher's children's book illustrates how hair helped guide enslaved women to freedom

Chanteé Lans speaks with the author of the book, elementary school teacher Monique Duncan, about how her book takes her lessons beyond the classroom.

Chanteé Lans speaks with the author of the book, elementary school teacher Monique Duncan, about how her book takes her lessons beyond the classroom.

Chanteé Lans speaks with the author of the book, elementary school teacher Monique Duncan, about how her book takes her lessons beyond the classroom.

Chanteé Lans speaks with the author of the book, elementary school teacher Monique Duncan, about how her book takes her lessons beyond the classroom.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- For elementary school teacher, Monique Duncan, writing a book illustrating the remarkable ways enslaved Africans used hair styles to guide their way to freedom, was a dream come true.

"It feels amazing that it's actually a book. This has been a story in my mind for years," Duncan said.

The New York City-based elementary school literacy teacher takes children on an illustrative journey through history.

"I did a lot of research on African hair braiding, and I learned that braids liberated people," Duncan said.

Enslaved women in Colombia led the way to freedom through their hair.

"These are the braids that hold the codes and messages that help them escape," Duncan said.

Cornrow styles mirroring maps led to the village of San Basilio de Palenque in the 1600s, making it the first free African town in both North and South America.

The popular looks are still worn to this day, like Bantu knots.

"They would hide seeds in their hair to use it so that when they created their free community, they were able to cultivate the land," Duncan said.

Strong warnings were carried along the way through straight back cornrows.

"They were called 'tropas,'" Duncan said. "And that literally translates to 'troops' and it would let the enslaved women who braided the styles know to be careful. They were warnings that there may be troops or soldiers along the path."

The book titled "Freedom Braids" was published in September.

"Freedom Braids" is making its way into mainstream bookstores like the Barnes & Noble in the Cobble Hill section of Brooklyn, but it's not just about the exposure. It's also about the stories carried on by the slave descendants.

"My grandparents were born there," said slave descendent Adriana Cassiani.

Cassiani, a graphic designer living in Spain, is a descendant of the enslaved people who found freedom in San Basilio de Palenque.

"I'm very proud of it. I'm very proud that that this is part of my family history," Cassiani said.

Her story inspired Duncan to visit the tiny village in northern Colombia.

"It's a story of love, liberation, and legacy and hope that lots of, not just Black children, but all children are able to take away from it," Duncan said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.