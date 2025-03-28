It's cherry blossom season in NYC! Here's where you can find the trees in bloom

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- A sign of the season in New York City, cherry blossom trees in parts of the five boroughs are in bloom once again. Here's where you can find them.

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

According to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden's online CherryWatch, a few trees have had their first blooms.

The vast majority of the trees in the Cherry Esplanade remain in pre-bloom.

Central Park

On Friday, the Central Park Conservancy's online cherry blossom tracker showed that the trees along the west side of the Reservoir were in bloom.

Meanwhile, the trees along the east side of the Reservoir, in the Great Lawn, at Cherry Hill, on Pilgrim Hill, and in Sheep Meadow are all pre-bloom but should be in bloom very soon.

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

While there isn't a dedicated tracker for the cherry blossom trees in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, according to the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation, the park's cherry trees are usually the first in the city to blossom.

For more places across New York City to take in the cherry blossoms as they bloom this spring, check out this list put together by the Parks Department.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.