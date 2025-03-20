Trump administration extends deadline for New York City to end congestion pricing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Department of Transportation has extended its deadline for New York City to end congestion pricing.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced in a post on X that the Department of Transportation is granting New York a "30-day extension as discussions continue" on ending congestion pricing.

The original deadline, set by the Trump administration, was for Friday, March 21.

"We will provide New York with a 30-day extension as discussions continue. Know that the billions of dollars the federal government sends to New York are not a blank check. Continued noncompliance will not be taken lightly," Duffy said.

In response, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office put out a statement that the transportation secretary's announcement "doesn't change" anything and "the cameras are staying on."

"Congestion pricing is working. Traffic is down, business is up and support for this first-in-the-nation initiative continues to grow," a spokesperson said. "We've seen Secretary Duffy's tweet, which doesn't change what Governor Hochul has been saying all along: the cameras are staying on."

The news of the deadline extension comes as opposing sides held rallies on Thursday ahead of the original deadline.

Supporters of congestion pricing said they weren't concerned. Transit advocates and environmentalists held a rally at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge-confident that the federal government cannot pull the plug on the controversial tolling program.

"US DOT and Donald Trump and Elon Musk and whoever else they trot out, they do not have the legal authority to withhold funding based on fake new rules that they make up," said New York City Comptroller Brad Lander.

MTA officials insist that it would take a court order to switch-off congestion pricing.

"Things don't change until a court orders it-and that's not yet taken place and we don't expect it will because we're pretty strong legal footing," said MTA Chairman Janno Lieber.

The latest Siena Poll indicates that most city residents prefer congestion pricing.

Statewide, 40% oppose it and just 33% want to keep it. But support is growing. Travel times are up on the river crossings and through the congestion zone. Noise complaints are down and millions are being raised to upgrade the transit system.

And a new study indicates that fears about the impact of congestion pricing may be unfounded. Truck traffic through Staten Island and over the Verrazzano has not increased. And there were no increases either on the Cross-Bronx Expressway, off the George Washington Bridge.

"We found virtually no change. Same number of trucks before and after, even a little less in the Bronx, a tiny bit more in Staten Island. But no real change that would indicate that truckers are changing their behavior," said former NYC Traffic Commissioner Sam Schwartz.

Critics outside Manhattan believe congestion pricing is destined to fail.

"The decision to keep the Congestion Tax cameras on is completely ludicrous," said Rep. Josh Gottheimer. "It's literally highway robbery. We are not going to sit around and let New York stick it to hardworking Jersey families."

