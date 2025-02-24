Congestion pricing rakes up over $48 million in first month operations

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With the future of congestion pricing uncertain, new figures on the controversial toll program revealed that $48.6 million was raised.

Several New York State Senate Republicans will call for a full repeal and an audit of the MTA.

The move comes after New York Governor Kathy Hochul opened up about her meeting with President Trump.

Last week, the Trump administration rescinded the federal policy that paved the path for approval of congestion pricing in New York City.

The program's future is now in question. Hochul met with President Trump in the Oval Office Friday night for more than an hour, bringing with her a 22-page PowerPoint and a booklet, showing the program's success in its first months.

"Our city is paralyzed with gridlock and we had a path forward to be able to make the city move again, and it's working. I just wanted to have that opportunity to convey that but I don't think that we were very persuasive on that front but that's ok. The people of my state need to know that I'm willing to take the fight wherever I have to," she said.

Meanwhile, the MTA plans to hold a meeting with committee members on Monday.

Right now, drivers are still getting tolled to drive below 60th Street in Manhattan.

The MTA expected to collect an average of $40 million a month in the program's first phase.

