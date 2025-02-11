Gov. Hochul expected to lay out reasons congestion pricing should stay to President Trump

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will make her way to Washington, D.C. next week for, what could be, a consequential conversation over congestion pricing.

The governor is expected to lay out reasons why the program should continue to President Donald Trump, a long-time opponent of the toll.

As they pulled into the parking lot at Met Food Market on Staten Island, some shoppers shared their feelings about congestion pricing.

"I think it's not going to make a difference," said Staten Island resident Guido Amati.

On Staten Island, a borough that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump, some residents believe he should step in and get rid of the tolling plan.

"He makes things happen, any other politician doesn't make anything happen," said resident Janice Kodetsky.

President Trump has had several calls with Gov. Hochul regarding the future of congestion pricing, but if the tolling plan were to be killed, it would likely have to be through a compromise that the federal government would make up the $15 billion in lost revenue to the state.

Hochul though said on Tuesday, she just wants to show Trump why the plan should remain in effect.

"I want to collect data. The president is data driven. He knows the city. He knows that congestion in front of Trump Tower is not good, and I'm going to be able to point to some very positive benefits of it," she said. "So I will do my very best."

Recent MTA data has shown that traffic is moving faster through the congestion zone and more people are riding the subways compared to this time last year. Revenue data hasn't been released yet.

Gov. Hochul says she and President Trump don't have any scheduled conversations coming up, but she hopes to talk to him while she's in Washington next week for the National Governors Association meeting.

For now, congestion pricing remains the law of the land, or rather, the road.

