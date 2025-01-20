New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to send letter on congestion pricing to President Trump

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- In an interview on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said he is sending President Donald Trump a letter on congestion pricing, though he did not elaborate.

Lawyers for New Jersey told a judge they will file an updated legal challenge to the Federal Highway Administration's "multiple re-evaluations" of congestion pricing.

The legal move keeps New Jersey's opposition in federal court to the toll pricing going as Trump takes office.

The state plans to drop its unsuccessful attempts to get a restraining order against New York, denied by both a federal judge in Newark and by an appeals court in Philadelphia.

It will instead continue to file challenges with Judge Leo Gordon in Newark, who largely ruled against attempts to block congestion pricing but seems sympathetic to some of New Jersey's arguments against it.

"New Jersey intends to seek leave of the Court to file an amended complaint to challenge the Federal Highway Administration's multiple re-evaluations of the congestion pricing program," attorney Randy Mastro wrote in court papers. "New Jersey expects to file its application shortly."

Separately, New Jersey will soon launch a $20 million program to give New York businesses in the central business district grants to allow New Jersey residents to work remotely or at a satellite office in the Garden State.

The state will advertise this new program - dubbed NJ RISE, or New Jersey Re-assigning In State Employees program -- with billboards at the major bridges and tunnels.

ALSO READ | Student authors honored after immigration stories featured in book

Janice Yu has more on the 58 immigrant students in Newark recognized for the book they wrote, "We Were Strangers Once, Too."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.